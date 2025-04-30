Dr Lawrence Tetteh appeals for public hearing of petition against CJ

Ghana’s fore­most Interna­tional Evangelist and President of the WorldWide Miracle Out­reach, Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh, says the committee that will hear the petition against the Chief Jus­tice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkoono, must sit in public rather in camera

According to him, the attempt to remove the Chief Justice was a novelty in the legal jurisprudence of the country under the fourth Republic and to ensure fairness, accountability and transparency.

“The deliberations of the pro­gramme should not at all be held in camera. It should be done in such a manner that every citizen of Gha­na will be privileged to understand what it is,” he stressed.

Rev. Tetteh made the call at the launch of this year’s edition of the annual Prayer Conference and Rally, dubbed: ‘This nonsense must stop’ in Accra yesterday.

This year’s prayer event, sched­uled between May 1 to May 11, will focus on five thematic prayer points including, National Unity and Cohesion; Galamsey; Corrup­tion; Favouritism and Nepotism, LGBTQ+ and the Culture of Indiscipline.

Rev. Tetteh said Ghanaians must commit now to prayers more than ever before, given the levels of absurdity grappling the country.

“We all know there is no good saying that it’s not all well with us yet. I wonder how our leaders feel, I wonder how our political leaders are surviving, but it’s not easy knowing the times we live in now,” he elaborated.

Rev. Tetteh underlined that there is so much nonsense which had permeated the political space, ed­ucational structures, health sector and all the socio-economic struc­tures of the nation, and prayers remain a sure way of dealing with these challenges.

He said this had eroded the Ghanaian values, increased political division, galamsey, corruption and increased moral decadence, and these required urgent spiritual and civic attention.

“The devastating effects of illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey on Ghana’s water bodies and public health continue to destroy the environment and endanger lives, especially children born with health defects in mining communities,” he stressed.

The Evangelist used the occa­sion to appeal to traditional leaders, civil society, and media profession­als, to be envoys of peace building, particularly in conflict-prone areas like Bawku.

“There can be no lasting prog­ress without peace. Ghana is bigger than any individual interest,” he mentioned.

He cautioned Ghanaians against downplaying the role of prayers on national development and that it would be unfortunate to think that prayer was not necessary in resolv­ing the issues facing the country.

Again, he emphasised that lead­ership must be backed by prayer and wisdom that would guide them to achieve national interest.

In addition, he called on pol­iticians to stop the politicisation of national issues and place their interests behind that of the nation instead.

Rev. Tetteh then urged Ghana­ians to join the national prayer in order to rally towards building a more disciplined, transparent, and accountable society which will help Ghana overcome its challenges and build a brighter future for all citizens.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL & PRINCE ADDO FRIMPONG