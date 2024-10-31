Dubois to face Wardley in IBF heavyweight title defence

Daniel Dubois has been given the green light to make an ‘optional defence’ of his IBF world title against Fabio Wardley in a bumper British heavy­weight battle.

Dubois retained his IBF belt after a stunning fifth-round stop­page win over Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium last month.

Talks for a rematch between Du­bois and Joshua in early 2025 have been put on hold amid concerns from Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, about the ‘fast turnaround’ and Wardley could emerge as a replacement opponent for Dubois.

IBF President Daryl Peoples confirmed that Dubois ‘can make an optional defense against any ranked fighter before April 22’, when asked about a potential fight against Wardley.

Wardley has propelled himself into the IBF rankings and world title contention after inflicting a first-round knockout on Frazer Clarke in this month’s rematch.

Speaking to Sky Sports this month, Wardley said: “It needs to be a level of smartness going into this now about how we pick my next opponent, who they are, how they’re ranked, how that fight and that win would set me up going forward.

“Obviously hoping to get some sort of eliminator, world title shot, something along those lines.

“So yeah, it’s going to be a bit more of a strategic one.”

With 17 knockouts in 18 wins, Wardley would be a threatening opponent in a big domestic show­down with Dubois, who has 21 knockouts in his 22 wins.

Frank Warren, the promoter of Dubois, has confirmed his fighter will defend his IBF title against a different challenger, if Joshua is not ready for a rematch.

“He is the champion and it’ll be done on his terms,” Warren told Sky Sports.

“Daniel will defend his title in February and if it’s not Joshua then it’ll be against somebody who is ranked in the top five.”

Hearn had admitted that Josh­ua’s could require longer prepara­tion time for a second fight against Dubois.

“Our concern at the moment is just timing,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“You’ve got a few little niggles, you get them looked at and then you can’t punch again for four, five weeks. If we’re going to fight him in February, we need to start camp in about three weeks’ time. It’s quite a fast turnaround.”-Skysports