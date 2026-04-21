ECG unveils GH¢3.46bn plan to stabilise power supply

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a GH¢3.46 billion phased programme aimed at addressing current power reliability challenges and strengthening its network for consistent electricity supply.

The Acting Director-General of the ECG, Mr Julius Kpekpena, announced this at a press conference in Accra yesterday, explaining that the programme had been structured into five categories based on urgency and implementation timelines.

He said the first category, which focuses on immediate interventions and is estimated at GH¢278 million, involves installing 2,500 distribution transformers to ease pressure on overloaded stations, replacing damaged transformers, and changing 1,600 deteriorated electricity poles in low-voltage networks under the “Operation Keep the Light On” initiative.

He added that the interventions also include the replacement of rectifiers and protection systems at substations nationwide.

Mr Kpekpena stated that the second category targets short- to medium-term investments, including the completion of stalled primary substation projects, construction of a Distribution Control Transfer Link to provide alternative power supply, and the continuation of Regional Systems Improvement Projects.

He noted that the category also covers the installation of additional distribution transformers, upgrading of undersized conductors, replacement of damaged and jointed underground cables, and the installation of network control equipment.

Furthermore, he explained that the third category focuses on strengthening backbone infrastructure through the construction of new 11kV and 33kV feeders to reduce pressure on overloaded lines.

He indicated that selected feeders would be upgraded from 11kV to 33kV to improve voltage and minimise losses, while regional improvement projects would continue alongside large-scale transformer deployment and the use of drones for network inspection.

Mr Kpekpena noted that the fourth category involves additional backbone projects, including the construction of a sub-transmission link from Station E at Graphic Road to Station D at Avenor.

He added that other interventions include re-insulating selected feeders in Afram Plains and Prampram, reconfiguring the 33kV Asesewa feeder, upgrading the Suhum–Nsawam feeder, and constructing substations at LETAP, Bel Aqua and Borteyman.

He mentioned that the fifth category focuses on the procurement of critical field logistics, including vehicles and trucks for transporting transformers.

Mr Kpekpena attributed the current power challenges to years of underinvestment in the electricity distribution network, noting that the situation had developed over time due to inadequate planning in a critical segment of the power supply chain.

He added that ECG was facing structural, operational and financial constraints, but expressed confidence that ongoing interventions, particularly in network reinforcement and expansion, would improve power reliability.

He cited ongoing works in areas such as Kumasi, the Volta and Oti regions, Enchi, Mpohor, Accra East, Lashibi, Kasoa, Lakeside and Teiman, which involve transformer installations, pole replacements and the development of new Bulk Supply Points.

He assured that the successful implementation of the programme would result in a stable and reliable power supply across the country.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

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