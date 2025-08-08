Asogli State Council mourns victims of military helicopter crash

The Asogli State Council has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of eight people in the recent military helicopter crash, describing them as national heroes who served Ghana with dedication and courage.

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Stephen Tetteh, the Council said the Agbogbomefia, Togbe Afede XIV, and the chiefs and people of Asogli had received the news with great pain.

The crash claimed the lives of Hon. Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Hon. Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Mr. Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader Peter Befemi Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Flight Sergeant Ernest Addo.

The Council extended condolences to President John Dramani Mahama, the leadership and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the families of the deceased, and all who were affected by the tragedy.

It urged Ghanaians to respect the privacy of the bereaved families and avoid speculation or divisive comments, noting that the moment called for unity, compassion, and quiet reflection.

According to the statement, the Asogli State salutes the victims’ service and honours their sacrifice, adding that their legacy should inspire renewed commitment to national unity and service.

The Council prayed for strength and healing for the families and eternal rest for the departed.