Education Ministry to review CSSPS after current placement exercise

The Ministry of Education says it will establish a Technical Working Committee to conduct a comprehensive review of the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) after the current placement exercise.

The Ministry said the review follows a call by the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference for greater transparency, accountability and an eventual review of the system.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, the Ministry maintained that the CSSPS is fundamentally a merit-based system, with merit taking precedence over protocol in the placement of qualified candidates.

It explained that the system is designed to ensure that placement decisions are based on established criteria and that qualified students are treated fairly.

However, the Ministry acknowledged the need to continuously improve and strengthen the placement system.

According to it, the Technical Working Committee will examine the various components of the CSSPS, identify areas that require improvement and recommend measures to make the system more transparent and accountable.

The review will seek to ensure that the CSSPS remains credible, efficient, fair and responsive to the needs of students, parents and schools.

The Ministry further stressed that CSSPS placement is free and warned parents and candidates against paying money to secure a placement or have a placement changed.

It urged any parent or guardian with credible evidence that an official of the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, CSSPS Secretariat, Ghana Technical Vocational Education and Training or any third party is demanding money for placement services to report the matter to the appropriate law enforcement authorities.

The Ministry assured that the identity of persons who report such cases will be protected.

The Education Ministry said it remains committed to protecting the integrity of the CSSPS and ensuring that merit, fairness and transparency remain central to the placement process.

By: Jacob Aggrey