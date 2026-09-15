Henry Brew Gardner declares intent to contest Agona West NDC Youth Organizer position

Entrepreneur, Henry Brew Gardner has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of Agona West Constituency Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming constituency elections.

In a declaration statement, Mr. Gardner said he is stepping forward with humility, courage and commitment to the progress of the constituency.

“I am stepping forward because Agona West deserves a Youth Wing that is active, united, organized, visible, disciplined, and ready to work,” he stated.

According to him, his decision to serve the NDC in Agona West is not for personal glory but a call to service, to unite the youth, strengthen the grassroots and build a formidable youth front capable of winning elections.

“Our youth are not merely the future — we are the energy, strength, voice, and engine of our party today. We must therefore create a youth wing where every young person feels valued, heard, represented, and empowered to contribute,” he added.

Mr. Gardner said he believes in leadership that listens, engages, builds bridges and puts collective interest above personal ambition.

He outlined his vision to organize the grassroots, mobilize the youth, strengthen structures, promote unity, identify opportunities, support young people and build a stronger political force in every branch and ward of Agona West.

“I am not coming to divide. I am coming to unite. I am not coming to compete with our youth. I am coming to work with them. I am not coming for a title. I am coming to serve,” he declared.

He called for prayers, support and guidance, rallying the youth with the message: “Agona West Youth, Our Time Is Now!”

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme