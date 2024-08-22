Effia Nkwanta Hospital rehabilitation progresses steadily

Work on there-modelling and rehabilitation of the 300-bed block at Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH) is advancing steadily with about 37 percent of work done.

Occupying about five acre site, the project,expected to be com­pleted by December this year, aims to enhance healthcare delivery for Western Region and the broader West Africa sub-region.

The medical block will include new and renovated staff accommo­dations, a maternity and neonatal care unit, an emergency centre, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), pediat­rics, general surgery, and a catheter­isation lab.

The facility will also feature an Outpatients Department (OPD), public health services, chemother­apy units, seven operating theatres, MRI and CT scan capabilities, modern imaging, and operating equipment to be installed by Philips and Getinge.

Additionally, there will be medical training and maintenance services provided for three years.

Simultaneously, a 250-bed re­gional hospital is being constructed at Apemanim in the Ahanta West Municipality.

This project, located on a 20,000 square metre site, includes an Acci­dent and Emergency (Trauma) Cen­tre, an ICU, public health services, and seven operating theatres.

The Project Director from Amandi Construction Ltd, Udi Rotman, provided an update during a recent inspection by the Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye.

MrRotman noted that the,“val­ue-for-money assessment” with the Ministry of Finance was completed in December 2020, while actual construction commenced in July 2022.

He said the projects aim to trans­form tertiary medical services in the Western Region and establish it as a hub for medical excellence.

He also stated that, “The vision of the Western Regional Hospitals aligns with the Millennium Devel­opment Goals, aiming to reduce maternal mortality, improve child health, and combat HIV/AIDS, malaria, and other diseases.

These facilities will provide next-generation medical services, build necessary infrastructure for future pandemics, and offer specialised services as centres of excellence.”

He further explained that the projects were initiated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, thus the need for modern facilities and tertiary regional hospitals, especial­ly in the Western Region.

Mr Rotman mentioned that work on the Apemanim project is currently on hold due to financial issues.

He said , so far, only the founda­tion work had been completed.

Moreover, Mr Rotman expressed confidence that the projects will significantly improve healthcare in the region, enhance the quality of life, and provide comprehensive medical care.

In an interview with journalists, Dr Okoe-Boye expressed satis­faction with the progress of the projects and acknowledged the potential delays beyond the initial four-year timeline due to some challenges.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Men­sah,indicated that, “We will no longer need to travel to Interbeton in Cape Coast for emergencies and allied services. ENRH will be a fully equipped hospital, strategically located to serve the sub-region. We have even requested the establish­ment of a medical school here.”

The Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, also praised the project, emphasising its role in advancing health delivery within government policies and programmes in the region.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, EFFIA NKWANTA