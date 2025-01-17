Expand coverage to meet growing demands …ANYC to telecos

Participants at the end of the first day of the 76th Annual New Year Conference (ANYC) have called on telecommunication companies operating in the country to expand their network coverage to meet the growing demands of the popula­tion.

According to them the per­sistent network challenges in the country remained a significant hindrance to the digital user experi­ence, thereby hampering efforts to bridge the digital divide.

They further argued that the expansion of the telecommu­nication network would enable more Ghanaians to access finan­cial technologies such as mobile banking, mobile money, and online marketplaces.

The ANYC, which commenced last Monday at the University of Ghana, Accra, concluded yesterday.

Organised by the School of Continuing and Distance Educa­tion, it was themed “Attaining the 5-Ps of Sustainable Development for a Resilient Ghana: People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace, and Partnership.

The event brought together more than 600 in-person partic­ipants and hundreds more who joined virtually.

Key partners included civil society organisations like the Insti­tute for Democratic Governance (IDEG).

In a communiqué issued at the end of the event, the Director of the 76th ANYC, Dr Simon-Peter Kafui Aheto, emphasised the need for telecommunication companies to enhance customer account secu­rity, ensure robust data protection, and collaborate with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to educate users about scams.

“Educating customers on with­drawal limits and steps to increase them is crucial to helping them manage their accounts effectively and avoid confusion during trans­actions,” the communiqué stated.

It also urged the government to develop digital platforms that promote citizen engagement in policymaking, allowing for feed­back to enhance transparency and accountability.

The communiqué further un­derscored the need for education stakeholders to recalibrate learn­ing environments to foster digital skills development. This includes the provision of computers for teachers, students, and employees, complemented by robust monitor­ing and evaluation frameworks.

To safeguard government data and systems, the communiqué rec­ommended encryption of sensitive information, vetting individuals accessing the data, and conducting regular audits. It also called for state institutions to operate free of political interference and under­go periodic evaluations to ensure efficiency.

The communiqué stressed the importance of decentralising regulatory bodies like the Ghana Standards Authority and the Food and Drugs Authority to improve trade compliance and efficiency. It proposed the inclusion of trade standards in educational curricula to boost Ghana’s competitiveness.

It also advocated for public-pri­vate partnerships to enhance digital literacy and market access for farm­ers and traders, enabling them to use digital commerce platforms to promote Ghanaian brands globally.

Participants recommended the election of Metropolitan, Munici­pal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to strengthen grass­roots democracy. They called for empowering women from the community level to the district and municipal assemblies to enhance participation in local governance.

The communiqué also suggested constitutional amendments to allow for the election of political parties and independent candidates at the local government level, emphasiz­ing the need to promote multi-par­ty democracy, district development, and broader citizen participation.

BY RAISSA SAMBU