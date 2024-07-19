Family demands justice over Ghana National College student’s death

The family of an 18-year-old student of the Ghana National College in Cape Coast are seeking justice following the death of their son on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

The family claimed it was dereliction of duty on the part of the school authorities that caused the untimely death of Theophilus Ansah, a final year science student.

Ms Lucy Quainoo, the spokes­person of the family, at a press conference on Tuesday, called on the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service (GES) and child rights organisations to intervene to ensure justice was done.

She said Ansah succumbed to untreated malaria complications at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospi­tal after severally reporting sick to the school authorities, but was denied permission to seek medical attention.

Mrs Quainoo claimed the delay in receiving treatment exacerbated Ansah’s health condition, leading to his death.

The spokesperson alleged a medical report indicated that the delay resulted in acute kidney injury, which necessitated dialysis, but unfortunately the student died in the process.

After being admitted for three days, he was transferred to the In­tensive Care Unit of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, where he passed away on Saturday, July 6, from complications of untreated malaria, according to the spokesperson.

Reacting to concerns of the family, Mr Emmanuel Essuman, the Central Regional Director of GES, expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the relatives, acknowledging the profound sorrow caused by the loss.

“The news of the student’s pass­ing is truly lamentable, a somber tale that should never have unfolded in this manner, as the irreversible nature of the loss weighs heavily upon us. We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving family, sharing in their profound sadness,” he said.

Mr Essuman indicated that upon receiving the distressing news, he stood by the side of the family, providing support and facilitating the necessary documentation at the hospital.

Subsequently, “I have instructed the headmaster and all relevant parties to present their reports to me, which I will then forward to the Director-General of GES, as we are committed to upholding principles of justice akin to those cherished by the family,” the GES Regional Director said.

Mr Essuman said “whilst we stand in solidarity with the family’s pursuit of justice, we urge them to remain composed, as a committee will be established to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.”

—GNA