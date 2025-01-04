Female Vice Chancellors congratulate Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

A delegation of female Vice-Chancellors, has visited Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to congratulate her on her historic election as Vice President of the Republic.

The delegation included Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo (University of Ghana), Prof. Lydia Aziato (University of Health and Allied Sciences) and the foundation and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, Prof. Mrs Esi Awuah

They praised her trailblazing leadership in academia and her strong commitment to education and women’s empowerment during the visit.

The Vice-Chancellors and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang discussed strategies to improve the quality of higher education, including funding initiatives, creating job-ready graduates and enhancing research capacity.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang reiterated the crucial role of education in national development and encouraged the educational leaders to remain focused on their goals despite challenges.

The delegation presented Prof. Opoku-Agyemang with the Adinkra symbol “Nea Ope Se Obedi Hene,” signifying service and leadership.

The Vice President-elect thanked her colleagues for their encouragement and reaffirmed her commitment to advancing education and breaking barriers for women in leadership.

