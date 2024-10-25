FIFA Ranking: Morocco still leader, Algeria makes big leap

Algeria made a significant leap, passing Ivory Coast and Tunisia to now rise to 5th place in the African ranking after a flawless performance in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers and especially its two victories in the double confrontation against Togo. On the global level, the coun­try gained 4 places.

6th in the previous ranking, Nigeria is now 4th in Africa. A good progression in this ranking for this country which gained three places on the global level.

After having made progress in the previ­ous ranking, Tunisia falls. The result of the previous missed international window for the Cartages Eagles. The country loses 11 places at the global level. And at the African level, it leaves 5th place for 7th.

Morocco moves up one place in the FIFA rankings and now rises to 13th place in the world, remaining largely in the lead on the African continent. The African top 3 remains unchanged with Morocco in the lead, followed by Senegal and Egypt. At the global level, the three countries each move up one place.

DR Congo remains 10th in Africa, and continues to climb places at the global level. After moving up 2 places last month, Con­go moves up one place this time.

African top 10

Morocco (13th, +1)

Senegal (20th, +1)

Egypt (30th, +1)

Nigeria (36th, +3)

Algeria (37th, +4)

CIV (40th, -7)

Tunisia (47th, -11)

Cameroon (49th, +4)

Mali (54th, +0)

DR Congo (57th, +1)-africatopsports