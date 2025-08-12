Palace lose appeal against demotion from Europa League

Crystal Palace have lost their ap­peal against being demoted from the Europa League and will play in the Conference League this season.

The ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) also means Nottingham Forest’s spot in the Europa League is con­firmed, having been promoted in Palace’s place.

The news comes just a day after Palace beat Liverpool on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley.

The Eagles qualified for the Europa League after winning the FA Cup last season but were punished by UEFA for breaching multi-club ownership rules.

American businessman, John Textor, owned a 43 per cent stake in the club until he sold it in June and is the majority owner of Lyon, who have also qualified for the Europa League.

Palace had until March 1, 2025 to show UEFA proof of multi-club ownership restruc­turing, but the club missed that deadline.

In July, Palace submitted an appeal to CAS against UEFA which issued the punishment as well as Lyon and Nottingham Forest.

In the ruling, CAS said:

Regulations are clear and do not provide flexibility to clubs that are non-compliant on the assessment date, as Palace claimed.

Textor still had decisive influence over both clubs at the time of UEFA’s assessment date.

The panel also dismissed Palace’s argument that they received unfair treatment in comparison to Nottingham Forest and Lyon.

UEFA rules state clubs owned, to a certain threshold of influence, by the same person or entity cannot compete in the same European tournament.

Palace argued Textor does not hold any decisive influence at the club, but UEFA did not accept the Premier League side’s defence.

Palace will face either Norwegian side, Fredrikstad or Midtjylland, of Denmark in the Conference League play-off round later this month.