First Brazilian Wine and Cheese Tasting event held in Accra

The first Brazilian Wine and Cheese Tasting Event was held in Accra on Tuesday.

Attendees, including the Brazilian Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Mariana Madeira, Deputy Head of the Brazilian Mission, Alexandre Souto, members of the diplomatic corps, and Ghana’s former Ambassador to Brazil, Abena Busia were given a treat with Salton and Miolo Groups providing the wine and Tirolez serving sweet cheese.

In her remarks, Mrs Madeira said the event was an invitation to experience Brazil through two of its most refined export products: wine and cheese.

She said it was also timely because in recent years wine is becoming a symbol of elegance and enjoyment in Ghana.

Among other things, the Ambassador stated that the event was meant to build new bridges between the two countries.

“This event reflects a commitment to build new bridges between Brazil and Ghana. Our embassy is facilitating connections between Brazilian producers and Ghanaian importers, distributors, and culinary leaders.

I want you to have in mind that Brazil is more than a destination; it is a source of world-class products waiting to be discovered and appreciated,” Mrs Madeira said.

About Brazilian Wine

The Ambassador noted that the southern regions in Brazil, particularly Serra Gaúcha, near the border with Uruguay, were producing excellent wines that rival their European and South American counterparts.

“Our sparkling wines in particular have received top honors at international competitions like Effervescent du Monde and Decanter World Wine Awards,” she added.

She said producers like Miolo and Salton Wines were exporting to more than 30 countries, including those with mature and demanding wine markets, adding that both Salton and Miolo can be purchased in local stores in Accra.

For Familia Salton, Mrs Madeira said it is one of Brazil’s most traditional and renowned wineries dedicated to producing high-quality wines and grape juices.

She continued: “Salton Winery represents a legacy of family tradition, innovation, and a commitment to excellence.”

The Brazilian envoy said Salton has established itself as a leader in Brazil especially in the sparkling wine segment, pioneering numerous innovations.

Salton’s portiolio caters to both casual consumers and wine connoisseurs.

Miolo Winery was founded in 1989 and is currently the largest Brazilian wine group, with 1000 hectares of vines across different regions of Brazil.

Miolo recently acquired a winery in Mendoza, Argentina, and 100 per cent of production comes from its own vineyards, which is a guarantee of quality standards.

As for the cheeses, Mrs Madeira said Brazilian cheese is making a name for itself on the global stage.

“In 2019, one of our cheeses was declared an intangible cultural heritage of Brazil. More recently, at the Mondial du Fromage in France, Brazilian cheeses walked away with silver and gold medals; of course a very proud moment for us,” Mrs Madeira stated.

She recounted that in 1981, two young brothers started a leading cheese brand, the Tirolez brand, which was named after Tiros, a small town in the heart of Minas Gerais, one of the most traditional states in Brazil.

