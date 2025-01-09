Hot!News

First day at work:  President Mahama fires MMDCEs …directs Coordinating Directors to act

January 9, 2025
President John Dramani Mahama
President John Dramani Mahama has terminated the appointments of all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) across the country on his first day in office.

Also affected are government-ap­pointed members of the assemblies.

A statement signed by Dr Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, said the revocation of the appointments took effect yesterday, January 8, 2025.

“In the interim, the respective Coordinating Direc­tors of the various MMDAs are directed to assume responsibility as acting Chief Executives until sub­stantive appointments are made,” the statement dated January 8, 2025 said.

The action, Dr Mahama said was pursuant to pro­visions of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) as amended by the Local Governance (Amendment) Act, 2017 (Act 940).

In total, 261 MMDCEs and thousands of govern­ment-appointed Assembly Members are set to be affected by the mass termination.

 BY TIMES REPORTER

