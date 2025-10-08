FISU World Champions return to Tamale on Thursday

The victorious University of Development Studies (UDS) Team, the FISU World Cup Champions 2025, will arrive in Tamale on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

They have charged the people of Tamale to give the heroes the grand homecoming they deserve.

The entire University Community and the people of Tamale are expected to welcome the World Champions with a float through the principal streets of Tamale from 11:am, culminating in a colourful Durbar on the UDS Tamale Campus.

Those coming out to welcome the champions are to wave their flags, wear UDS colours, and show the world how proud they are.

As soon as they touch down, they will parade through the principal Streets of Tamale all the way to the UDS Tamale Campus

Details of other exciting programmes, including a Musical Concert in honour of the team, will be announced shortly.

When the team visited President Mahama on Tuesday, October 7, he donated GHC500,000 to them Football and pledged to provide the University with a brand-new 66-seater bus.