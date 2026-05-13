World Cup Soccer fiesta airs tonight

The next edition of the MOFA productions’ World Cup Soccer Fiesta 2026, a thrilling countdown series to this year’s Mundial will be aired on Ghana Television (GTV Sports plus) tonight at 8:30pm.

Tonight’s edition, according to the Chief Executive Officer of MOFA Production, Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning, will throw the searchlight on the 1974 edition of the tournament hosted and won by West Germany.

The 1972 Munich Olympic tragedy meant security was uppermost with sniffer dogs and armed police everywhere.

On the pitch, the Dutch, led by Coach Rinus Mickel, dazzled the world with total football but faltered at the final hurdle against a West Germany team anchored by the legendary keeper, Sepp Meier, Frank Beckenbauer and GERD Muller.

Tonight’s guest, Coach Christopher Nimley, will take viewers through the chances of the African teams as he welcomes them to his insightful tactical boardroom.

Additional information would be provided by the Communications Director of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Madam Naa Atswei, as one of the sponsors of the event.

The World Cup Soccer Fiesta series is also powered by Star Oil, Hisense and shows tonight and Saturdays

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

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