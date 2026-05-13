Black Starlets Mgt C’ttee Chairman backs team to shine at U17 AFCON

The Management Committee Chairman of the Black Starlets, Frederick Acheampong, has thrown his full support behind the team following their narrow defeat to Mali in a preparatory friendly ahead of the 2026 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Acheampong addressed the players on Sunday in Mohammedia moments before the team’s recovery training session, encouraging them to remain focused and confident despite the setback.

The Black Starlets lost 1-0 to Mali in their final warm-up game, with the decisive goal coming through an unfortunate own goal in the second half. However, the team produced an encouraging performance and created several scoring opportunities throughout the match.

Speaking to the players, Acheampong praised their attitude and overall display, insisting the management team was pleased with the progress shown by the squad ahead of the tournament.

“We believe in you and we are proud of the performance you put up against Mali. Sometimes results do not reflect the effort, but what we saw gives us confidence that you are ready for the AFCON,” he told the players.

Acheampong urged the team to quickly put the defeat behind them and concentrate fully on the bigger task ahead, underscoring the importance of listening to the technical team and improving in front of goal.

He also reminded the players of the enormous opportunity that lies ahead, particularly the chance to qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup in Doha later this year.

The Black Starlets are expected to vacate their camping base in Mohammedia for Rabat yesterday, where the 2026 U17 AFCON will take place.

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