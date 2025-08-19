Follow official procedures when making donations to the club – Hearts of Oak to fans

Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club has reminded its supporters and well-wishers to follow official procedures when making donations to the club.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the club said it appreciates the continuous support shown by individuals and groups toward its teams, including the Senior Boys Team, Auroras, Oak Ladies and Royal Oaks.

However, management expressed concern over unsolicited donations and public fundraising activities outside the club’s structures.

It noted that while goodwill is welcome, all forms of support must be routed through the Supporter Liaison Office at the club’s secretariat.

According to the statement, the welfare of the teams is the responsibility of management, and any attempt to bypass established protocols undermines transparency and accountability.

The club stressed that donations not channeled through the official process would not be accepted by team officials or coaching staff.

Hearts of Oak assured supporters that it remains committed to building a united club culture based on professionalism, discipline and respect.

It also encouraged stakeholders to work with management to uphold the dignity of the club.

The club urged the public to contact the Supporter Liaison Office through the secretariat for inquiries and support,

