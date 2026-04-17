Sports Journalists urged to support fight against athletes trafficking

Ghanaian sports journalists have been urged to take a lead role in tackling human trafficking in sport, particularly as athletes are increasingly being exploited with false promises of professional opportunities abroad.

The call was made at a media training session organised by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Accra, where journalists were briefed by officials from anti-trafficking agencies on emerging methods used by traffickers.

Supt. William Ayaregah, Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service, said the desire for improved economic prospects was a key factor driving athletes into risky and unregulated migration.

“Parents often engage unlicensed agents who promise trials with professional clubs abroad. Like other forms of trafficking, these agents exploit the aspirations of athletes and their families to become successful and improve their livelihoods,” said Supt. Ayaregah.

He said children and families facing economic hardship were particularly vulnerable and were often drawn into exploitative arrangements beyond their control.

“Recruiters may treat athletes as commodities with no rights, valuing them only for their capacity to work and the profit they can generate,” Supt. Ayaregah said.

He added that trafficked athletes, many from Africa, Asia and South America, were typically passionate about their sport and saw relocation to Europe as a success in itself.

“Pseudo-agents exploit these vulnerabilities for financial gain,” he noted, adding that stronger awareness campaigns, specialised training and improved legal frameworks could help reduce trafficking in sports and improve support for victims.

Madam Abena Annobea Asare, Director of the Human Trafficking Secretariat at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, warned that traffickers sometimes use renowned media personalities to legitimise their operations.

“Sports journalists are sometimes unknowingly used to promote these schemes,” she said, urging reporters to verify sources and thoroughly scrutinise claims by individuals offering overseas opportunities to athletes.

Madam Annobea Asare also mentioned that under Ghanaian law, anyone who facilitates human trafficking commits an offence and may face the same penalties as the principal trafficker.

During the training, journalists were also enlightened on how to report trafficking cases in line with professional ethics, including accuracy, balance, neutrality, respect for privacy and the avoidance of sensationalism. –GNA