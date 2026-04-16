MTN FA Cup Semi final and WPL final matches to pay tribute in honour of Dominic Frimpong

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and all the clubs participating in this weekend’s competitions will pay special tribute in honour of the memory of the late Dominic Frimpong of Berekum Chelsea FC (on loan from Aduana FC).

The GFA has in a statement announced that all the players and team officials of the 6 clubs playing this weekend competitions will wear black armbands on their jerseys as a mark of respect during their respective matches.

In addition, a minute of silence will be observed before the commencement of each game in his honour. This tribute will take place during the MTN FA Cup semi-final matches as well as the Women’s Premier League final scheduled for this weekend.

“The GFA counts on the full cooperation of all clubs and the fans in respectfully observing these arrangements as we collectively pay tribute to Dominic Frimpong,” the statement added.

The FA expressed appreciation to all stakeholders for their understanding and support in these times.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme