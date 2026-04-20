GFA unveils 5-yr partnership with X1 Energy Drink

THE Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled a five-year partnership agreement with X1 Energy Drink, becoming the official performance partner of the Black Stars and the Division One League Super Cup.

Under the five-year pact, signed at the GFA headquarters on Friday, X1 Energy Drink will provide both financial and product support annually to enhance performance, logistics and operational efficiency across the various levels of the Ghanaian game.

Outlining the strategic vision which is anchored on two key pillars at the launch, the Global Lead at Hoshi International, marketers and distributors of the company, Mr Richard Zhang, said elite performance and grassroots development will ride on their agenda.

“As performance partner of the Black Stars, XI Energy will play a vital role in enhancing the preparation, performance and overall well-being of the senior national team, the Black Stars, in their pursuit of excellence on the continental and the global stage,” he stated.

“Apart from strengthening the domestic Division One League Super Cup, we’ll invest in the construction and refurbishment of 10 football pitches across the country, provide training kits, boots, and footballs to young players, reinforcing our commitment to grassroots football development,” he added.

He disclosed that the Black Stars duo of Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu will serve as brand ambassadors.

On his part, the GFA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, described the partnership as a turning point in the Football Association’s broader vision to elevate Ghana football, saying that, “This partnership is a defining moment in our journey to transform and elevate Ghana football and at a time when we are intensifying our efforts on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this support could not have come at a better moment.”

According to him, the company’s commitment to domestic football by partnering the Division One League Super Cup is a direct investment in the foundation of the Ghanaian game, a significant move the FA does not take lightly.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY