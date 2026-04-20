Tottenham condemn abuse directed at Kevin Danso

TOTTENHAM Hotspur have condemned the “vile, dehumanising racism” aimed at defender Kevin Danso on social media following their 2-2 draw against Brighton on Saturday.

An error from Danso allowed Brighton’s Georginio Rutter to equalise in stoppage time, keeping Spurs in the Premier League relegation zone.

In a statement, the club said they have reported the “significant and abhorrent” abuse faced by the 27-year-old Danso to the police and authorities.

“We will push for the strongest possible action against each and every person we identify,” said Spurs.

“Kevin has our complete and unconditional support as a player and as a person. No-one at this club will ever stand alone in the face of this.

“Nothing about form or league position can ever excuse or explain racist abuse. There is no connection between performance on the pitch and the right to target a player with discrimination.

“We have heard and seen vile, dehumanising racism. Behaviour that is without doubt a criminal offence. It will not be tolerated.”

The abuse took place during the Premier League’s No Room For Racism campaign this weekend, which is aimed at promoting diversity and tackling discrimination in football.

The Austria centre-back Danso said on Instagram that the abuse “doesn’t define me” and “won’t distract me from what is important.”

“I know who I am, what I stand for, and why I play,” he added.

“Discriminatory abuse has absolutely no place in football or wider society,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“Anybody who chooses to abuse others is not welcome in our game and they are not a true fan. It is clear that more needs to be done to address this issue and we will work alongside clubs, football bodies, law enforcement and social media companies to ensure this remains a priority for all.

“Any individuals identified and found guilty of discrimination will face the strongest possible consequences, including club bans and legal prosecution.” –BBC

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