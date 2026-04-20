Sociedad upset Atlético on penalties to win Copa del Rey

REAL Sociedad upset Atlético Madrid to win their fourth Copa del Rey title after triumphing 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw after extra time in Seville.

Sociedad goalkeeper Unai Marrero’s saves from Atlético strikers Alexander Sørloth and Julián Álvarez to start the shootout proved decisive, before Pablo Marín struck the winning penalty into the roof of the net.

The win gave the team from San Sebastian its first trophy since winning the Copa del Rey in 2020. It also meant that its New Jersey-born head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo becomes the first coach from the United States to win a major trophy in one of Europe’s big five leagues.

Ander Barrenetxea put Sociedad in front just 14 seconds after kick-off for the fastest-ever goal in a Copa del Rey final. Ademola Lookman equalised in the 18th minute but Mikel Oyarzabal’s penalty in first-half stoppage time looked set to be the winner until Álvarez struck for Atlético seven minutes before the end of regulation time.

The opening goal against Atlético’s vaunted defence was about as simple as they come: ball to goalkeeper, long ball down the right flank, where Gonçalo Guedes was free to send in a cross for Ander Barrenetxea to head it home.

The sequence exposed a series of less-than-ideal defending. Neither Nahuel Molina nor Giuliano Simeone intercepted reachable balls; Matteo Ruggeri let the shorter Barrenetxea outjump him for the header; and goalkeeper Juan Musso perhaps could have made a more sprightly effort to stop the shot from bouncing past.

Lookman again proved the most impactful winter signing by a Spanish side—his goal was his seventh for Atlético—when the former Atalanta forward received a pass from Antoine Griezmann just inside the area and sent a left-footed shot inside the post.

Oyarzabal went to the spot after Musso slammed into Guedes while disputing a high ball in the box. Oyarzabal lived up to his reputation as a penalty expert, slotting his try home.

Sociedad was in control and only minutes away from the title when Atlético finally mounted a good team move to unsettle Sociedad’s defence for the first time and set up Álvarez in the second half.

Musso made up for his earlier mistakes by making back-to-back saves in extra time. Otherwise, Atlético created several chances it couldn’t finish off to get the title-clinching goal. –AP

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