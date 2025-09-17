Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has given diplomatic passports to five well-known citizens who have distinguished themselves in Champion positive native of Ghana and African as a whole.

This is to help strengthen their pursuit for promote the countries in the diaspora and make their work less challenging.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Okudzeto Ablakwa made this revelation today at the launch of the Diaspora Summit 2025.

According to him, the passports would be presented by to the individuals at a different forum.

The recipients include Grammy-nominated reggae star Rocky Dawuni, broadcaster, Anita Erskine, visual artist Ibrahim Mahama, entrepreneur and founder of GUBA Enterprise, Dentaa Amoateng MBE and travel content creator Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, known in online circles as Wodemaya.

“I announced today at the launch of the 2025 Diaspora Summit that based on the authority conferred on the Foreign Minister of Ghana under NLCD 155, we are honoring the following outstanding Ghanaians with Diplomatic Passports,” he noted.

The Ministry said the move is part of efforts to make Ghana more visible on the world stage by supporting citizens whose work already attracts international attention.

By: Edem Mensah-Tsotorme and Jacob Aggrey