Foreign Minister’s talks with Canadian Secretary yield concrete deliverables

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has concluded his working visit to Canada following what has been described as very positive and meaningful discussions with the Canadian Secretary of State for International Development, Randeep Sarai.

Mr. Sarai is said to be a great friend of Ghana, as demonstrated by his decision to make Ghana the first country he visited last year immediately after his appointment.

The engagement resulted in several concrete deliverables.

Ghana and Canada will create a partnership for labour mobility and skills empowerment for the youth in areas such as digital literacy, standardized certification for global jobs, energy transition and Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

The two countries will also enhance their collaboration at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre to enable the institution to do more in promoting regional stability and counterterrorism.

Canada will in addition offer technical support for the establishment of Ghana’s Women’s Development Bank.

The two nations further agreed to cooperate in modern environmental protection and reclamation as Ghana promotes legal and sustainable mining practices.

They will also coordinate a broader Africa-Canada dialogue next year to align and curate shared development priorities as Africa seeks rapid transformation through trade, industrialization, railway development, value addition and not aid.

Ghana has reaffirmed its buoyant relations with Canada.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme