Former foster child donates books to St. Nicholas Charity Foundation in Tema

A former foster child from the US, Devin Pala­dino, has donated 54 copies of his five books to the library of the St. Nicholas Charity Foundation in Tema of the greater Accra Region.

The donation includes five different titles he authored and aims to inspire the children while supporting their personal growth and education.

Now, a 24-year-old student at the University of South Florida, Devin, has his five published works available on platforms like Amazon, Walmart, Barnes and Noble which are ranked among the top 30,000 on Amazon.

Speaking to the media after the donation yesterday, Devin highlighted his admiration for the foundation’s commitment to edu­cating Ghanaian children, particu­larly orphans.

“Every child deserves access to education and the chance to chase their dreams, regardless of whether they’re African or American,” he remarked. “I’ve seen the incred­ible work being done by the St. Nicholas Charity Foundation, and I want to contribute to it. That’s why I’ve provided these storybooks—to inspire the children, support their education, and complement their curriculum.”

Devin also shared plans to write a realistic action story inspired by the struggles faced by these children. “I want to reflect their hardships and show how education provides a glimmer of hope,” he stated.

During his week-long stay in Accra, Devin visited local com­munities to better understand the children’s living conditions. Their stories struck a chord with him, reminding him of his own tumul­tuous past.

When Devin was just 13 years old, his father was imprisoned, and his mother lost custody of him and his sister, leading to years of instability in foster care.

“It was tough bouncing from one foster home to another. Many kids in the system end up dead, in jail, or homeless. I was determined not to become one of those statis­tics,” he shared.

Devin credited his breakthrough to a scholarship that allowed him to pursue higher education. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a sup­portive lecturer helped him discover his writing talent.

“The transition from high school to college was challenging but exciting. Winning a scholarship helped me move to Florida and start a new chapter in my life,” he noted.

Devin concluded with words of encouragement for young Gha­naians, particularly those in foster homes:

“Don’t let discouragement hold you back. Stay dedicated and disciplined. Even when things seem difficult, keep going and never give up.”