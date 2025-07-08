Former world champion Hatton announces comeback

Former multiple world champion, Ricky Hatton, has announced his return to boxing.

Manchester’s Hatton, who turns 47 in October, will fight the United Arab Emirates’ Eisa Al Dah in a middleweight bout on December 2 in Dubai.

Organisers say the contest will be a professional bout but it is unclear if it will be fully sanctioned or if it will have conditions like Mike Tyson v Jake Paul, where there were shorter rounds and a limit on number of rounds.

Hatton fought Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhi­bition in 2022. His previous professional bout was a loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko in 2012.

The fight was announced during a show promoted by Al Dah in Dubai on Sunday, with Hatton confirming his return via livestream.

Hatton, who won world titles at welterweight and light-welterweight, revealed he should have been in Dubai but could not attend after accidentally injuring his eye with his sunglasses.

“I wish I was there but I had a little bad injury on my eye. The main thing is the fight will take place and I can’t wait, I’m really looking forward to it,” said Hatton.

“It’s just one of them freakish things, I caught one of my sunglasses in my eyes and I’m very fortunate it’s not done any permanent damage. It’s just scraped the surface, so fingers crossed we’re good to go.”

Hatton, who won 45 of his 48 professional bouts across an esteemed 15-year career, last fought profes­sionally in 2012, suffering defeat by Ukraine’s Senchen­ko.

He earned notable world title wins over Russia’s Kostya Tszyu and Jose Luis Castillo among others, before defeats by Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquaio.

Hatton’s announcement comes after Pacquiao, 46, confirmed his return – a title bout with WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on July 19 – in May.

Al Dah, 46, who has won eight of his 11 bouts, last fought in 2021, suffering defeat by Mexico’s Pedro Alejandro Delgado.

—BBC