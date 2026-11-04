Forty years on, the fight against HIV is not over

GHANA has made considerable progress in the fight against HIV over the past four decades. The decline in prevalence from 4.2 per cent to 1.4 per cent, the nearly 90 per cent reduction in mother-to-child transmission and the fall in HIV-related deaths from almost 24,000 to about 12,000 are achievements worth recognising.

They reflect years of public education, testing, treatment, prevention programmes and the commitment of health workers and development partners.

But these gains should not give the country a false sense of security. HIV remains a public health concern, and the fight against it is far from over.

That is why the Ghana AIDS Commission’s call on Ghanaians to take advantage of available HIV self-testing services deserves serious attention.

The message is simple: knowing one’s HIV status is an important first step towards protecting one’s health and preventing further infections. Yet, for many people, fear, stigma, discrimination and the inconvenience associated with testing remain barriers.

The availability of free HIV self-testing kits at public health facilities, as well as the option of ordering them online for home delivery, offers an opportunity to remove some of these barriers.

People who might otherwise hesitate to visit a health facility can take the first step in the privacy of their homes.

However, testing alone is not enough. Anyone who obtains a positive self-test result must be encouraged and supported to seek confirmatory testing and appropriate treatment.

Self-testing should serve as a gateway to care, not an end in itself.

The Commission’s efforts to expand access to condoms, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) are equally important.

These interventions must be made accessible, particularly to young people and other groups who may face greater barriers to prevention services.

We are concerned, however, that stigma and discrimination continue to discourage people from seeking help.

It is troubling that, after 40 years of public education, some people still fear being judged, rejected or treated unfairly because of their HIV status. This must change.

Health workers, families, schools, religious organisations, traditional authorities and the media all have a role to play in creating an environment in which people can seek testing and treatment without fear.

HIV is a health condition, not a reason to shame or isolate anyone.

The warning by the Ghana AIDS Commission that unprotected sex, multiple sexual partnerships, low and inconsistent condom use and transactional sex remain major drivers of transmission, particularly among young people, must also not be ignored.

Young people need accurate, practical and age-appropriate information to make responsible decisions about their sexual health.

At the same time, the government must demonstrate sustained commitment to HIV prevention and treatment.

As the National AIDS Control Programme has rightly pointed out, the real test of progress is whether services reach everyone who needs them.

That requires stronger primary healthcare integration, reliable supplies of medicines and prevention products, trained personnel and adequate domestic funding.

The concerns raised by UNAIDS about changes in global donor funding should also prompt Ghana to strengthen its own financial commitment.

The country cannot afford interruptions in essential HIV services because external support becomes uncertain.

Forty years of progress should inspire greater determination, not complacency.

The goal of ending AIDS will remain out of reach unless testing, prevention and treatment are accessible to all, without discrimination.

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