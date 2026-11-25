The family of veteran Nollywood actor, Chief Dr. Pete Edochie, has announced his passing.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the family said the beloved actor passed on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 12:30 a.m. after a protracted battle with prostate cancer in Enugu, Nigeria. He was aged 79 years.

“With profound sadness and hearts bowed in total submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, Chief Dr Pete Edochie, MON (Ononenyi), a retired broadcaster and veteran actor,” the statement read.

The family added that “As we mourn this painful loss, we pray that Almighty God grants his gentle soul eternal rest and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May God be with us all at this trying time.”

Chief Dr. Pete Edochie hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, and is survived by his beloved wife, Barrister Mrs. Josephine Edochie, his children, siblings and numerous other relations.

According to the family, funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

The veteran actor Pete Edochie was in Ghana for a nine-day visit from September 29 to October 7, 2026.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme