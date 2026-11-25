The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has led a delegation of law enforcement officials from 12 West and Central African countries to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to explore ways of combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling linked to the so-called “Model Q” syndicate.

The fact-finding mission, organised in collaboration with the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), focused on understanding how criminal networks use recruitment messages and marketing structures to lure vulnerable people into human trafficking and financial exploitation.

According to EOCO, the mission followed a Regional Coordination and Case Resolution Workshop held in Accra from July 6 to 9, 2026, which the office organised with support from INTERPOL’s Human Trafficking and Smuggling of Migrants Unit.

The delegation included representatives from the National Central Bureaus of 12 INTERPOL member countries, as well as officials from INTERPOL’s General Secretariat in Lyon, France.

During the visit, delegates received briefings from QNet’s team on how direct-selling structures and brands are allegedly being exploited by criminal groups.

They were taken through cases involving the impersonation of brands, including fake scholarship schemes and fraudulent job offers falsely linked to Quest International University (QIU).

The delegation further participated in strategic roadmap sessions facilitated by INTERPOL, which focused on human trafficking, migrant smuggling and the growing connection between these crimes and online scams.

EOCO said the mission provided an opportunity for law enforcement officials to engage directly with the company’s leadership and discuss practical ways of working together to tackle online scams and deceptive recruitment practices.

The office reaffirmed its commitment to working with INTERPOL, participating countries and other international partners to combat human trafficking, migrant smuggling and related economic crimes.

By: Jacob Aggrey