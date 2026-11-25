The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed Fred Agbenyo as a member of its Transport Sub-Committee ahead of the party’s National Congress scheduled for December 19, 2026.

The appointment was communicated in a letter dated November 24, 2026, and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, on behalf of the Functional Executive Committee (FEC).

According to the letter, the appointment forms part of measures by the party to establish various committees and sub-committees to oversee the planning, coordination and organisation of the forthcoming congress.

The party expressed confidence in Mr Agbenyo’s experience, expertise and commitment, urging him to contribute meaningfully to the work of the sub-committee.

It called on him to cooperate with other members to ensure the successful organisation of the congress.

By: Jacob Aggrey