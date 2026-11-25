FC Bayern Munich held constructive discussions with Jamal Musiala’s management on Tuesday, ahead of the team’s departure for Lille.

The club confirmed that the player’s health remains the top priority for both parties, with Musiala set to receive full support throughout his recovery.

In a joint clarification following numerous rumours over the past few days, FC Bayern and 11WINS, the agency representing Jamal Musiala, addressed speculation surrounding the player’s health.

According to the statement, Jamal Musiala was first examined for symptoms resembling absence seizures on 22 April 2025.

The examination took place in consultation with FC Bayern and its medical department, immediately after the neurological symptoms first appeared.

FC Bayern and Jamal Musiala’s management have agreed to continue their discussions in a spirit of partnership and confidentiality.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme