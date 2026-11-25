Former Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has congratulated the newly elected executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) UK-Ireland Chapter following their victory in the chapter’s elections.

In a congratulatory message, Mr Vanderpuye expressed confidence that the new leadership would justify the trust and confidence reposed in them by members through dedicated service.

He urged the newly elected executives to promote unity, purposeful leadership and inclusiveness as they work towards building a stronger party.

He acknowledged the efforts of candidates who were unsuccessful in the elections, noting that their competence and commitment remained valuable to the NDC.

Mr Vanderpuye called on members of the party to put the elections behind them, mobilise support and work together towards advancing the NDC’s agenda and building a prosperous Ghana.

He wished the new executives a successful and fruitful tenure.

By: Jacob Aggrey