The family of the late lawyer Stephen Kwabena Boateng, popularly known as Kessben, has announced that his funeral rites in Kumasi will be closed to bloggers, content creators and private photographers.

In a public notice issued by the family through its spokesperson, the final funeral rites are scheduled to take place from Thursday, November 26, to Sunday, November 29, 2026.

The family explained that the decision was to protect the privacy of the funeral and allow his widow, children and immediate family members to mourn without interference.

It warned that anyone found taking photographs or recording videos without permission would be asked to leave the venue by security personnel.

The notice further stated that the devices of persons who violate the directive could be confiscated for the duration of the event.

The family has appealed to the public, particularly bloggers, content creators and photographers, to respect its decision and cooperate with the arrangements to give the late lawyer a peaceful and dignified farewell.

By: Jacob Aggrey