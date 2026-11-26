The Ghana Association of Public Health Technical Officers (GAPHTO) has warned of heightened risks of yellow fever and cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) as Ghana enters the dry season.

The warning follows the Ministry of Health’s October 9, 2026 declaration of a yellow fever outbreak in the Upper West Region, which prompted surveillance, case investigations and reactive vaccination campaigns in affected communities.

In a press release issued in Accra yesterday, GAPHTO said changing weather patterns and rising temperatures could increase exposure to mosquito bites, particularly as people resort to sleeping outdoors to escape the heat.

Yellow fever is a virus spread by infected mosquitoes. It gets the name “yellow” because in severe cases, it damages the liver and causes jaundice—a condition that turns the skin and the whites of the eyes yellow.

CSM is a dangerous swelling of the protective thin layers covering your brain and spinal cord. “Cerebro” refers to the brain, “spinal” refers to the spinal cord, and “meningitis” means inflammation of those protective linings.

“Shifting climate patterns and rising dry-season heat prompt people to sleep outdoors unprotected, increasing mosquito-bite exposure,” the association said.

It also warned communities, particularly those within the meningitis belt, to remain alert to possible cerebrospinal meningitis outbreaks as the dry season approaches.

GAPHTO commended residents of Sissala East, Sissala West, Wa West and other affected districts for cooperating with the reactive vaccination campaign conducted from October 14 to 18, as well as Disease Control Officers and other health workers for their efforts.

However, it said “sustained vigilance and active surveillance remain critical while awaiting laboratory confirmations.”

The association urged the public to wear long-sleeved clothing, apply mosquito repellents, sleep under insecticide-treated nets and clear stagnant water and other potential mosquito breeding sites.

It advised people to watch for yellow fever symptoms, including sudden fever, headache, muscle and back pain, nausea, vomiting and weakness, warning that severe cases could cause yellowing of the eyes and skin, dark urine and bleeding.

“[Yellow fever is] often mistaken for malaria—report promptly to a health facility; avoid self-medication,” GAPHTO cautioned.

It encouraged eligible persons in affected districts to take the yellow fever vaccine when offered, describing it as safe and effective, and reminded parents to ensure their children received the routine vaccine at nine months.

GAPHTO also called on government and development partners to strengthen laboratory testing capacity in Ghana and provide frontline surveillance teams with fuel, motorbikes, sample-transport kits, protective equipment and allowances.

On meningitis, it urged people experiencing fever, severe headache, neck stiffness or other suggestive symptoms to seek immediate medical attention, while encouraging respiratory hygiene and the use of nose masks among people experiencing flu-like symptoms.

GAPHTO said it remained ready to work with the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, the World Health Organisation and other partners to contain the outbreak, stressing that vaccination, early detection, prompt treatment and community participation were essential to protecting public health.

BY ABIGAIL ARTHUR