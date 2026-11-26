US environmental experts have called for stronger measures to prevent mercury from entering water bodies through illegal small-scale mining, warning that efforts to clean up contaminated rivers would yield little benefit if fresh pollution continued upstream.

They said controlling the sources of mercury pollution, adopting mercury-free gold processing methods and exploring locally produced soil amendments were critical to reducing environmental contamination and protecting communities from exposure to the toxic substance.

The experts made the recommendations during a roundtable conversation on the harmful use of mercury in galamsey activities, organised by the United States Embassy in Accra on Friday, to strengthen scientific and technical cooperation between Ghana and the US.

A US environmental scientist with the US Environmental Protection Agency in Seattle, Dr Chris Eckley, said controlling new sources of mercury pollution, particularly contaminated mining waste and tailings entering water bodies, was essential before undertaking remediation to prevent recontamination.

He identified soil amendments and vegetation management as possible interventions to reduce mercury’s movement into the food chain.

According to him, soil amendments could bind mercury and reduce its availability to organisms, while appropriate vegetation management could limit its conversion into methylmercury, a more toxic form that accumulates in fish.

A chemist with the US Geological Survey in Wisconsin, Dr Grace Armstrong, disclosed that a baseline assessment conducted in 2024 along the Ankobra and Pra rivers in southern Ghana found elevated mercury levels in unfiltered surface water samples compared with US averages.

The study, which covered eight communities, also found mercury concentrations in sediments comparable to levels at contaminated sites in the US.

However, she noted that all fish samples collected were below the US Environmental Protection Agency’s safe consumption criterion for frequent consumption, while drinking water samples from boreholes, wells and piped systems were below World Health Organisation and US EPA guidelines.

Dr Armstrong cautioned that the limited sample size required further research and urged collaboration among Ghanaian institutions and harmonisation of laboratory methods to improve the reliability of findings, noting that mining pollution also involved other heavy metals such as arsenic.

A representative of the US Department of the Interior’s Office of International Affairs, Dr Dhaval Vyas, expressed that Ghana remains a priority country under the United States’ Global Water Strategy, with the US providing scientific and technical expertise to support freshwater resource management.

He said the support was being delivered through the Ambassador’s Water Expert Programme (AWEP), implemented by the Department of the Interior since 2018 and funded by the US Department of State through its Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs.

Dr Vyas also highlighted the participation of Pact, a US-based non-governmental organisation, which shared expertise on alternatives to mercury use in gold mining, including mercury-free processing methods.

In his concluding remarks, the US Embassy’s Press Attaché, Matthew Asada, explained that the Embassy was leveraging American science, research and technology to support Ghana’s efforts to address water pollution.

He said the programme was intended to strengthen bilateral cooperation and facilitate knowledge-sharing between institutions in both countries, noting that mercury pollution was a challenge confronting Ghana and the US.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG