German Co-operation, IOM strike strategic partnership deal
In a significant move to address challenges associated with both regular and irregular migration, the German Development Co-operation and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Ghana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise their collaboration.
This strategic partnership underscores a shared commitment to improving migration governance and promoting sustainable development across Ghana.
The cooperation will focus on key areas such as capacity building for government and other stakeholders, support for migration-related policies, assistance and reintegration of migrants, fostering regular migration pathways, and enhancing diaspora engagement strategies.
The partnership builds on years of successful cooperation between German Cooperation and IOM Ghana in several fields, including the reintegration of returned migrants, support for the government of Ghana in drafting and implementing the National Implementation Plan (NIP) under the Global Compact for Migration (GCM), and regional migrant support initiatives at the local level, particularly within the Accra municipality. The collaboration also extends to promoting regular migration pathways under the EU-funded ATUU project.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Wilhelm Hugo, Coordinator of the Sustainable Economic Development Cluster at GIZ Ghana, said “Migration is a central part of the human experience, but it must be safe, dignified, and beneficial for individuals and communities alike. Our partnership with IOM Ghana is a step toward creating opportunities that empower migrants while promoting sustainable development within their communities.”
Through this collaboration, GIZ and IOM will jointly support capacity-building efforts for government and stakeholders to address migration-related challenges. This includes implementing policies that facilitate migrant assistance and economic reintegration while strengthening labour migration opportunities and regular pathways.
Ms Fatou Ndiaye, Chief of Mission of IOM Ghana, highlighted the importance of the collaboration, stating: “This MoU marks a significant step in our shared commitment to fostering sustainable reintegration and development in migration-affected communities. By addressing socio-economic vulnerabilities and engaging communities in solutions, we can create meaningful alternatives to irregular migration. We deeply value the support of German Cooperation, through GIZ Ghana, and look forward to the positive outcomes of this partnership.”
By formalising this MoU, IOM and GIZ Ghana reaffirm their long-standing commitment to delivering impactful development interventions in Ghana and supporting sustainable migration frameworks that empower individuals and communities alike.