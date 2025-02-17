German Co-operation, IOM strike strategic partnership deal

In a significant move to address challenges associ­ated with both regular and irregular migration, the German Development Co-operation and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Ghana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to for­malise their collaboration.

This strategic partnership un­derscores a shared commitment to improving migration gover­nance and promoting sustainable development across Ghana.

The cooperation will focus on key areas such as capacity building for government and other stakeholders, support for migration-related policies, assistance and reintegration of migrants, fostering regular mi­gration pathways, and enhancing diaspora engagement strategies.

The partnership builds on years of successful cooperation between German Cooperation and IOM Ghana in several fields, including the reintegration of returned migrants, support for the government of Ghana in drafting and implementing the National Implementation Plan (NIP) under the Global Com­pact for Migration (GCM), and regional migrant support initia­tives at the local level, particularly within the Accra municipality. The collaboration also extends to promoting regular migration pathways under the EU-funded ATUU project.

Speaking at the signing cere­mony, Wilhelm Hugo, Coordina­tor of the Sustainable Economic Development Cluster at GIZ Ghana, said “Migration is a cen­tral part of the human experi­ence, but it must be safe, digni­fied, and beneficial for individuals and communities alike. Our partnership with IOM Ghana is a step toward creating opportuni­ties that empower migrants while promoting sustainable develop­ment within their communities.”

Through this collaboration, GIZ and IOM will jointly sup­port capacity-building efforts for government and stakeholders to address migration-related challenges. This includes imple­menting policies that facilitate migrant assistance and economic reintegration while strengthening labour migration opportunities and regular pathways.

Ms Fatou Ndiaye, Chief of Mission of IOM Ghana, highlighted the importance of the collaboration, stating: “This MoU marks a significant step in our shared commitment to fostering sustainable reinte­gration and development in migration-affected communities. By addressing socio-economic vulnerabilities and engaging communities in solutions, we can create meaningful alterna­tives to irregular migration. We deeply value the support of German Cooperation, through GIZ Ghana, and look forward to the positive outcomes of this partnership.”

By formalising this MoU, IOM and GIZ Ghana reaffirm their long-standing commitment to delivering impactful devel­opment interventions in Ghana and supporting sustainable migration frameworks that em­power individuals and communi­ties alike.