GES opens promotion applications for teaching staff

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has invited applications from qualified teachers and officers for promotion to higher ranks within the service.

In a notice signed by the Acting Deputy Director-General for Management Services, Prof. Smile Dzisi, the GES said the ranks available are Deputy Director, Assistant Director I, Assistant Director II and Principal Superintendent.

According to the statement, applicants must meet the minimum years of service required for each position.

Teachers seeking promotion to Deputy Director must have been promoted to Assistant Director I in or before 2021.

Similarly, those applying for Assistant Director I should have held the rank of Assistant Director II since 2021 or earlier.

Applicants for Assistant Director II must have been Principal Superintendents from 2021 or earlier, while those applying for Principal Superintendent must have been Senior Superintendent I since 2021 or before.

The GES stated that teachers with approved Master’s or PhD degrees may use their certificates to apply for promotion out of turn if the qualifications meet set conditions.

These include completing an approved course of study and obtaining the certificate after their previous promotion but not later than 2023.

Applicants are to complete the online application form and upload all required documents in PDF format, except for the passport-size photograph.

The application window runs from Thursday, September 11, to Thursday, October 2, 2025. The GES urged all applicants who had applied earlier to re-apply.

By: Jacob Aggrey