GETFund awards GH¢400m contract… to equip KNUST Teaching Hospital

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has awarded a GH¢400 million contract for the procurement of state-of-the-art medical equipment for the establishment of a new teaching hospital at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

This major government investment forms part of President Mahama’s broader agenda to elevate Ghanaian universities into premier global institutions while strengthening tertiary healthcare delivery systems across the country.

A statement issued by GETFund in Accra yesterday said “The intervention reflects government’s commitment to transforming key public universities into centres of excellence that combine academic training, research, and practical service delivery.”

The establishment of the KNUST Teaching Hospital, the statement said was expected to significantly enhance the university’s capacity to train medical professionals while delivering specialised healthcare services to meet growing national demand.

“When completed and fully equipped, the KNUST Teaching Hospital will serve as a critical hub for clinical training, advanced medical research, and specialised healthcare services,” it said

The facility will provide modern, hands-on training opportunities for medical students and health professionals, support innovation and research in key medical fields and improve access to quality, specialized healthcare services in the Ashanti Region and beyond

Mr Paul Adjei, GETFund Administrator, commended the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for playing a decisive and sustained role in advancing the establishment of the KNUST Teaching Hospital.

“As Chancellor of KNUST, he actively championed the need for a dedicated teaching hospital, engaging key stakeholders and advocating for investment to support medical training and healthcare delivery. His consistent push for the project and commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure in Ghana significantly contributed to its realisation,” he said.

The GETFund Administrator also commended the Vice-Chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, for playing a critical role in advancing the realisation of the teaching hospital project.

Stakeholders across the education and health sectors have welcomed the new KNUST Teaching Hospital initiative, describing it as a transformative intervention that will significantly enhance Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure and human resource capacity.

The project underscores President Mahama’s continued commitment to improving education and healthcare outcomes through targeted investments, while positioning institutions like KNUST to deliver globally competitive training and services.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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