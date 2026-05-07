Gov’t rolls out solar irrigation to boost vegetable production

The government has intensified efforts to boost vegetable production with the construction of 25 modern solar-powered boreholes across selected districts in the five northern regions.

The intervention is being implemented under the Greater Rural Opportunities for Women 2 (GROW2) project, funded by Global Affairs Canada and executed by Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA) in partnership with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

Valued at about GH¢8 million, the facilities are expected to benefit women in more than 3,000 Savings and Loans Groups across the beneficiary communities.

The project aims to provide a reliable and sustainable water supply for year-round vegetable farming, improve productivity and strengthen household incomes.

Additional support, including training, inputs and market access, will complement the borehole initiative to maximise its impact.

Speaking at the symbolic inauguration of the boreholes yesterday, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, said the initiative was intended to transform dry-season agriculture and improve access to irrigation in the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, North East and Savannah regions.

He noted that erratic rainfall and limited water sources had over the years, constrained productivity and contributed to seasonal unemployment among farmers.

Mr Opoku described the project as a strategic intervention to enhance food security, increase farmers’ incomes and reduce poverty in the northern belt.

He also indicated that the solar-powered boreholes would provide a sustainable and environmentally friendly water source, enabling farmers to cultivate vegetables throughout the year instead of relying solely on the rainy season.

The minister added that the project formed part of broader efforts to strengthen the agricultural sector, particularly in underserved regions.

This, he emphasised, would help develop northern Ghana into a hub for year-round vegetable production.

The Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Madam Myriam Montrat, said the ceremony was not only about inaugurating solar-powered boreholes but also about opportunity, resilience and the strength of partnership.

She commended the implementing partners, MEDA, for their dedication, adaptability and community-centred approach.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Mburidiba, described the solar-powered irrigation system as a transformative intervention.

He noted that it would harness renewable energy to enable women in Moglaa to cultivate vegetables all year round, particularly during the dry season.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA & CLIFF EKUFUL, MOGLAA

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q