Ghana moves to finalise first-ever blue economy strategy

The Minister of Tourism, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has stated Ghana’s ocean and its resources are central to the country’s prosperity.

She made this known at the opening ceremony of a three-day national consultation on Ghana’s draft Blue Economy Strategy in Accra.

The consultation, held at the Ghana Shippers Council Conference Room, brought together over 260 participants from government, civil society, academia, the private sector, and development partners.

The meeting is expected to finalize the draft strategy, which will guide the sustainable use of Ghana’s marine and coastal resources.

According to the minister, the ocean and coastal resources play a vital role in the country’s socio-economic wellbeing and the protection of its Underwater Cultural Heritage.

She stressed the need for a balanced approach that safeguards heritage, supports livelihoods, and protects the environment.

The strategy, once finalised, will serve as a roadmap for the sustainable development of Ghana’s ocean and water-based resources while promoting inclusive economic growth and climate resilience.

Plans include the establishment of a Blue Economy Commission (BEC) and a legislative framework to support its work.

Delivering the keynote address, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Emilia Arthur, described the Blue Economy as a “national vision” for job creation, food security, innovation, and environmental stewardship.

She commended the teamwork that brought the strategy this far.

The draft strategy was shaped by a 16-member expert committee chaired by Senior Presidential Advisor Dr. Valerie E. Sawyerr.

It aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 14 (Life Below Water), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

