Ghana Police probe interception of suspected Indian Hemp at Asesewa

The Ghana Police Service is investigating a case in which a Kia truck carrying 36 sacks of substances suspected to be Indian hemp was intercepted on the Sekesua road in the Eastern Region.

According to the Police, the truck, with registration number ER-760-23, was stopped on September 30, 2025 by officers from the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters in Koforidua.

A search of the vehicle revealed that it was partly loaded with sawdust but also contained the 36 sacks of dried leaves believed to be narcotics.

Police explained that after the truck was taken to the Sekesua Police Station, the driver and his mate managed to escape, abandoning the vehicle and its contents.

They explained that efforts were underway to re-arrest the two suspects.

The intercepted truck and the 36 sacks of suspected narcotics it revealed had since been kept at the Eastern Regional Command.

They dismissed media reports claiming that the substances had mysteriously turned into sawdust, describing them as false.

Meanwhile, the Police Professional Standards Bureau has started investigations into the case while security operations continue to track down the suspects.

By: Jacob Aggrey