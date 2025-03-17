Ghana Post to integrate 24-hour economy into operations — Minister

Ghana Post, the country’s leading courier service provider, is set to transition into a 360-degree government post office, integrat­ing e-commerce logistics, financial transactions, and digital services alongside its traditional postal operations.

As part of the government’s 24-Hour Economy agenda, Ghana Post is establishing a round-the-clock logistics and service provi­sion system, leveraging modern technology to meet growing customer demands.

The Minister of Communi­cations, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Mr Samuel Nartey George, disclosed this in Accra on Friday, stating that the new techno­logical innovations were aimed at improving efficiency and expand­ing the service offerings of the country’s premier courier service provider.

The Minister made these remarks during a visit to Ghana Post’s headquarters in Accra, where he formally introduced the newly appointed Managing Director, Mrs Rita Sraha, and her Deputy for Fi­nance and Administration (F&A), Mr Stephen Kingsley Bennieh.

According to Mr Nartey George, the new leadership, appointed by President John Dramani Mahama, marks a new phase in the compa­ny’s efforts to enhance efficiency, expand its digital capabilities, and strengthen the company’s position in Ghana’s evolving logistics and postal sector.

The Minister also emphasised staff welfare through enhanced training, career development, and improved workplace conditions— as one of the three key focus areas for agencies under his ministry.

Mrs Sraha, a Chartered Ac­countant and business consultant, said she would bring to her new position, expertise in finance, corporate governance, and strategic management to drive financial discipline, operational efficiency, and digital transformation within the company.

Under Mrs Sraha’s leadership, Ghana Post is expected to expand digital services to improve acces­sibility and customer experience, strengthen partnerships with busi­nesses, government agencies, and e-commerce platforms.

Mr Nartey George said the new leadership were also expected to improve parcel distribution efficiency, boost revenue genera­tion through diversified services and strategic business models as well as to ensure financial stability and operational efficiency through enhanced fiscal oversight and ad­ministrative improvements.

The Communication, Digital­isation and Innovation Minister said Mr Kingsley Bennieh on his part will oversee financial planning, compliance, and administrative functions at Ghana Post.

“With a background in law and academia, he is expected to strengthen governance frameworks, financial oversight, and operation­al policies to ensure efficiency in resource allocation and corporate management,” the Minister added.

In the coming weeks, the new leadership is expected to engage with key stakeholders, industry partners, and corporate clients to align strategies and drive Ghana Post’s transformation agenda.

“As the organisation navigates the challenges of a rapidly evolving postal and logistics sector, inno­vation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction will remain at the heart of its operations,” the Minister added.

