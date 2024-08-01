Ghana to face Mozambique today… in ICC Cricket World Cup Africa Div. 2 Qualifier in Tanzania

The young and enthusiastic U-19 cricket team of Ghana have left for Tanzania for the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Division 2 Qualifier.

The championship kicked off yesterday and is expected to run to August 12 in Dar es Salaam.

The 16-member contingent was made up of Team Manager, Seth Nti, Coach Francis Kofi Bakiweyem and 14 players.

The team’s target is to qualify to the next stage (Division 1) in the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup to be held in Zimba­bwe and Namibia in 2026.

Cricketers that made the trip include Captain of the side, Lee Nyarko, Aariz Sood, Prince Ago Adotei, Bernard Addo, David Asewo, Prince Julla and Elisha Frimpong, Emmanuel Appiah, AshimPopolampo, Danzibel

Livingstone Darko, David Ateak, Derrick Ateak, Jeremiah Mensah and Bernard Kotei Neequaye.

Ghana is paired in Group B alongside host Tanzania, Nigeria and Mozambique, and will open the campaign tomorrow against Mozambique at 9:30am (6:30am Ghana Time).

It would be played at the Uni­versity of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) ground, before facing off with the host, Tanzania, on Sunday.

Team Ghana will wrap up their group phase of the qualifiers against rivals, Nigeria, on Tuesday, August 6.

With Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Botswana and Malawi also to battle it out in Group A, the top two in each group will play at the semifinals stage on Friday, August 9, while third place and final gamesare honoured on Sunday, August 11.

The last time Ghana qualified from such a stage was in 2016, when shewon the ultimate trophy after beating Nigeria in the finals in Benoni, South Africa.

