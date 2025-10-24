Ghana’s Ambassador to the U.S. mourns Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, describing her as a bold and visionary leader who made a lasting impact on Ghana’s political history.

In a tribute issued by the Embassy of Ghana in Washington D.C. on Thursday, October 23, 2025, the Ambassador recalled how Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings played a pivotal role in shaping his political journey.

He said he was “awakened far away in Iowa” by the heartbreaking news and had initially hoped it was untrue. Upon confirmation, he felt a profound sense of personal loss.

Mr. Smith recounted that Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings introduced him to active politics in the early 1990s and gave him the opportunity to serve in public life when he returned from the United Kingdom in 1994.

He expressed gratitude for her confidence in him and acknowledged her influence on his career and the lives of many others.

Reflecting on their past relationship, he noted that though they faced challenges over time, he chose to remember her for the significant impact she made on him, on the many women she inspired, and on Ghana’s democratic growth.

The Ambassador extended his condolences to the Rawlings family Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina, and Kimathi reaffirming his hand of friendship and support during their moment of grief.

He described Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings as a “bold, visionary, and courageous leader,” adding that her legacy as a champion of women’s empowerment and political reform will endure for generations.

“May her soul rest in perfect peace,” he concluded.

By: Jacob Aggrey