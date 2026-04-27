GIS pushes public-private project to secure borders

The Governing Council of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) is pushing for the launch of an innovative project, code-named Operation Secure Our Borders (SECOBOR), a public-private sector initiative designed to mobilise adequate resources to address the pressing needs of the service, including the welfare and working conditions of officers.

The disclosure was made by the Chairman of the Governing Council of the GIS, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, at the Jubilee House when he led a delegation to brief President John Dramani Mahama on the strategic direction and emerging priorities of the service.

Rev. Wengam expressed optimism that SECOBOR would significantly strengthen the capacity of the GIS and enhance its contribution to national security and development.

He noted that weak border control continued to expose the country to smuggling, human trafficking and illicit trade, which posed direct threats to national security and public safety.

He added that inadequate resources and logistical constraints eroded government revenue, disrupted local industries and weakened legitimate commerce.

Rev. Wengam said many of the challenges facing the GIS including lack of accommodation, vehicles and motorbikes could be addressed if the service was allowed to retain at least 80 per cent of its internally generated funds (IGF) for five years, after which the current retention level could be restored.

He disclosed that in 2025 alone, the GIS generated GH¢546,042,386, of which GH¢218,416,954, representing 40 per cent, was retained. Of that amount, 25 per cent was earmarked for the construction of the GIS National Headquarters complex, leaving only 15 per cent to support administrative and operational activities.

Rev. Wengam said the GIS stood ready to spearhead the implementation of an electronic visa system in collaboration with relevant ministries and agencies.

He explained that, as part of the service’s digital transformation agenda and its commitment to supporting a 24-hour economy, the modernisation of border control remained a strategic priority.

“A functioning 24-hour economy requires secure, efficient and continuously operating borders.

“Yet, out of Ghana’s 48 approved border crossing points, only 12 are currently automated,” he stated.

Rev. Wengam expressed gratitude to President Mahama for providing strategic direction that had enabled the GIS to consolidate its statutory role and emerge as a vital pillar in safeguarding Ghana’s sovereignty and advancing regional cooperation.

In response, President Mahama said his government stood firmly behind efforts to retool and modernise the GIS.

“We are working hard to resolve logistical challenges and improve the working conditions of immigration officers so that they can deliver on their mandate,” he added.

The President also praised Rev. Wengam for his legacy at the Ghana Prisons Service, particularly the transformative Project Efiase, and for spearheading the SECOBOR initiative at the GIS.

The Minister of the Interior, Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, highlighted the need to improve the welfare and accommodation of immigration officers, especially those serving in remote and high-risk areas.

He announced that seven new regional immigration offices were being constructed nationwide to bring services closer to the people and strengthen border management.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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