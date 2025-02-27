 GJA, CFLI hold stakeholders’ forum

The Ghana Jour­nalists Association (GJA)/ Canada Fund for Local Ini­tiatives (CFLI) good governance and sustainable development advocacy on Monday, held a stakeholders’ forum in Takoradi of the Western Region.

Held on the theme: ‘Redefining the Development Agenda: Collabo­rative Strategies for the Sustainable Growth of the Western Region,’ the event attracted stakeholders, includ­ing government officials, civil society organisations, traditional authori­ties, private sector representatives, and community leaders, to address critical developmental challenges and chart a path toward sustainable growth.

Key objectives of the dialogue was to refocus development priorities and strategies for the Western Region, promote inclusive participation in policy making and governance, develop actionable recommendations for sustainable development initiatives and also strengthen partnerships, and collab­oration among key stakeholders.

The Chairman of Western Region GJA, Desmond Cudjoe, described the forum as pivotal to the Western Region’s development, saying , “we gather not merely as in­dividuals, but, architects of a shared vision for sustainable progress — and we are all citizens invested in the future of the Western Region.”

He acknowledged to role of CFLI whose generous supports birthed the 2024 elections project culminating in the stakeholders’ forum.

“Today’s dialogue is a clarion call to redefine priorities through collaboration. As journalists, we serve as society’s watchdogs and bridges—connecting policymakers, communities, and stakeholders. This forum embodies our com­mitment to fostering unity among the Regional Minister, MPs, CSOs, traditional authorities, and you, the people, to co-create solutions,” Mr Cudjoe added.

The mission of the forum, he said, refocused development priori­ties, align strategies with the pressing needs of communities—from infrastructure gaps to environmen­tal sustainability, promote inclusive participation to ensure marginalised voices, including women, youth, and persons with disabilities, shaped policies that affect their lives, de­velop actionable recommendations that translated into today’s insights into measurable initiatives.

Mr Cudjoe stated that “The fo­rum is like a call to collective action. Let this dialogue ignite a spirit of shared responsibility. To our leaders: we urge you to listen, engage, and act. To citizens: hold power to account, but also contribute actively. Let us leave here not with mere words, but with a pact for progress.

“The Western Region’s potential is boundless, but only through unity can we unlock it. Together, let us redefine our development narra­tive—one anchored in sustainability, equity, and collective triumph.”

Former Minister, Public Enter­prise, Joseph Cudjoe, who spoke on “Strategies for job creation, and leveraging regional resources for sustainable development,” said the forum was “a make or break event” to redefine the regional develop­ment.

He believed redefining strategies was relevant and critical to the pros­perity of the people, but argued that the region needed to understand the global and national dimensions for the competition of resource use.

Mr Cudjoe again stated that, the region should stop complaining about infrastructure deficit and examine why the people were suffering from resource curse.

Mr Cudjoe then advocated that, “We need to protest. This not rioting or demonstration; we need to make demands, advocate, take action and secure a place at table and address the infrastructure deficit, because it’s systemic. Dialogue brings ideas and opportunities, be part of the decision on table.”

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, mentioned that the Regional Coordinating Council would foster closer collaboration with the media, as the fourth estate, to help push the development agen­da of the region forward.

The Omanhene of Gwira, Awu­lae Angama Tu Agyan, expressed the need for a common and strong voice.

