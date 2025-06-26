 GJA engages candidates

In a bid to ensure trans­parency and clarity ahead of the upcoming Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) national and re­gional elections, the GJA Elections Committee on Tues­day held a virtual meeting with candidates.

The interactive session focused primarily on the introduction of proxy voting—an innovation being implemented for the first time in the association’s electoral history.

The meeting, which was or­ganised in collaboration with the Electoral Commission’s Technical Advisor, offered a detailed walk­through of the new system, which is designed to enable a limited number of eligible members to vote by proxy.

A statement, signed by the Chairman of the GJA Election Committee, Mr Peter Martey Agbeko, said 20 voters have so far been granted proxy status, following due diligence with four additional applications pending confirmation.

“Currently, 20 voters have been granted proxy status, following due diligence. There four more that are awaiting final confirma­tion,” he noted.

Mr Agbeko underscored that the decision to introduce proxy voting was taken after careful consideration and is consistent with globally accepted electoral standards.

He stated that although proxy voting was contemplated during the last GJA elections—where he served as Secretary—it could not be implemented due to infrastruc­tural gaps and leadership transi­tions at the time.

“This year, we have made signif­icant progress. A secure platform has been established, standardised forms are being used, and only applicants who meet strict eligibil­ity criteria are benefiting from this facility,” he explained.

Mr Agbeko further urged all candidates and stakeholders to continue to uphold decorum and ethical standards

“We wish all candidates the very best and trust that the best among them will be duly elected to serve,” Mr Agbeko said.

The session, however, was marked by the absence of indi­viduals who had earlier raised concerns about the proxy system, he cited, adding that their failure to attend the meeting denied them the opportunity to engage directly with election officials and seek clarification on the process.

BY TIMES REPORTER