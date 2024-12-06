GJA Sets up National Media Collation Centre for elections … urges media to promote peaceful elections

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has deployed election volunteers in all the 276 constituencies across the country and at the Ghana International Press Centre (Press Centre) to collect and collate results of the December 7 elections.

In an election project towards promoting credible and successful conduct of the elections, the GJA has set up a platform to project provisional and certified results of the elections on giant monitors mounted at the Press Centre for the benefit of the media, political actors and the general public.

The General Secretary of the GJA, Kofi Yeboah, in a statement copied the Ghanaian Times in Accra today said under the project, the GJA election volunteers will also observe the general conduct of the elections and particularly report infractions of, and against, media practitioners to the leadership of the Association for quick resolution.

The GJA has also set up a seven-member Election Monitoring Team to compile a comprehensive report on the outcome of the elections.

Furthermore, the GJA has designated the Gifty AfenyiDadzie Conference Hall at the Press Centre as a prime location for the organisation of press conferences on election-related matters by all political actors.

Given the central location of the Press Centre, the statement said , it offers a central port of call and great convenience at no cost to all the political actors and the media for interaction on election-related matters.

The GJA has engaged extensively with, and received round endorsement from, political parties and media managers about this initiative.

Meanwhile, the GJA has received 9,009 media accreditation tags from the Electoral Commission as of Thursday, December 5, 2024, for distribution to media practitioners, including 100 foreign journalists, covering the elections.

We urge media practitioners to endeavour to promote peace in all aspects of their work during the electioneering.

“We wish to advise media practitioners to think about the good of the country in all circumstances as they cover the elections, fearing nothing and favouringnone.

Media practitioners must be circumspect and avoid pitfalls that may expose them to harm of any kind but they must be bold and remain resolute in the discharge of their duties in order to protect and project the sovereign will of the people.

The GJA also urges media owners and managers to equip their staff covering the elections with adequate tools and necessities, including food and means of transportation, so that they are not led into compromises that may undermine their independence and vigilance.”

The GJA applauds the media for a good job done on the Special Voting Days last Monday and Thursday, particularly the vigilance they exhibited at AyawasoWest Wuogon, to lay bare evidence of the disturbing incidents that occurred in the constituency during voting.

“We call on all political actors and the general public to support the media in the discharge of their duties, and to avoid attacking media practitioners.

We particularly call on the Ghana Police Service to protect media practitioners covering the elections toenable them discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

Media practitioners who may come into harm’s way in the line of duty may contact the GJA Hotlines: 025 662 2583 / 050 357 7215 for support, the statement added.

“The GJA welcomes foreign journalists who have arrived in Ghana to cover the elections and those who are watching from afar, assuring them of our instant and constant support.

We invite the foreign journalists to visit the Press Centre located on the Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue in Accra for information, and informalities,” it concluded.

BY TIMES REPORTER