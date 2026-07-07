GNFS conducts fire eafety inspections and education in Hohoe

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Hohoe Municipality Command, has conducted fire safety inspections and public education at selected fuel filling stations within the municipality.

The exercise, held from July 3, 2026 to July 5, 2025 was led by the Municipal Commander, DO III Bismark Hosu-Porbley.

During the inspection, the team assessed the fire safety preparedness of the facilities. Staff were also educated on fire prevention, emergency response procedures, and the proper use of firefighting equipment.

Management of the affected fuel stations expressed appreciation for the exercise and pledged to comply with the recommended safety measures.

The GNFS said the exercise reaffirms its commitment to continuous fire safety awareness and risk reduction to safeguard lives and property.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme